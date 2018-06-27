A few things to know about the Fourth of July

There’s a lot going on this Fourth of July. Here are a few things you should know:

• Blaine’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at the senior center with downtown events continuing through to the annual fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. To view the full schedule, click here: http://www.thenorthernlight.com/2018/06/27/blaines-old-fashioned-fourth-2018/

• According to Blaine Chamber of Commerce secretary Carroll Solomon, 88 vendors have committed to participating in Blaine’s celebration and more than 200 people have entered their cars for the ‘Show-N-Shine Car Show.’

• Silver Stag Knives, located at 328 Martin Street, will be open for the first time from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store sells hand-made knives.

• The Salishan Neighborhood Association is looking for several young teens to hand out candy along the parade route but anyone can join in. Walkers, bikers, trikers, kids in wagons, dogs and ponies are all welcome. Call Karen Winquist at 360/332-9809 for gathering time and location

• In addition to the parade, volunteers are still needed to help with the event, said the city’s community and tourism development coordinator Debbie Harger. For more information, contact Harger at 360/543-9982.

• Portions of Peace Portal Drive, Martin Street, 4th Street, H Street and 3rd Street will be closed during the parade and street fair.

• During the celebration, North Whatcom County Fire and Rescue will oversee a first aid station next to the Blaine Police Station, north of H Street on 3rd Street.

• Outside of downtown Blaine, Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa, 9565 Semiahmoo Pkwy, is hosting a July 4 celebration of its own. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. guests can play lawn games, get their face painted and do crafts. Beginning at noon to 4:30 p.m., the resort’s culinary team will serve up hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and ice cream as well as soda, wine, beer and cocktails. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the ‘Seaside Sizzle’ begins and features a beachside barbecue, live music, games and more. To purchase tickets, call 360/318-2028.

The 411 on fireworks laws in Blaine, Birch Bay

Know the law before lighting up a firework on July 4.

In Blaine, consumer fireworks can be discharged between 10 a.m. and midnight on

Wednesday, July 4.

Consumer fireworks are small devices that produce visible effects by combustion, per state law.

In Blaine, fireworks are completely banned in the following locations:

West Blaine: all areas located west of Shintaffer Road, including Semiahmoo and all adjacent water bodies, beach marine areas, the county park and city sewer facility.

Blaine Harbor: all areas located north of Boblett Street and west of the railroad, including all property owned by the Port of Bellingham.

Public spaces: all public property within city limits and excludes public streets outside of west Blaine and the harbor.

For areas in unincorporated Whatcom County, such as Birch Bay, consumer fireworks can be discharged from 6 to 11 p.m. on July 3; 6 p.m. to midnight on July 4; and 6 to 11 p.m. on July 5.

According to the Whatcom County Fire Marshal, fire crackers, bottle rockets, missile-type rockets with fins, fireworks with sticks or fins and mortar shells larger than 1.75 inches in diameter are illegal to possess or use off reservation.

M-80s, M-100s, tennis ball bombs and pipe bombs are illegal everywhere.

Possession of illegal fireworks can result in civil and criminal penalties and modification of a firework is a felony.