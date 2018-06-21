June 13, 12:48 a.m.: Dog complaint on Vista Terrace.
June 13, 1:22 a.m.: Parking violation on Ludwick Avenue.
June 13, 10:45 a.m.: Assist fire department on Pine Siskin Road.
June 13, 2:25 p.m.: Violation of restraining order on Clyde Street.
June 13, 9:48 a.m.: Counterfeit on C Street.
June 13, 12:24 p.m.: Hit and run on Semiahmoo Parkway.
June 13, 6:18 p.m.: Drug investigation on Martin Street.
June 13, 11:23 p.m.: Violation of no contact order on Clyde Street.
June 13, 10:06 p.m.: Controlled substance violation on Bell Road.
June 13, 9:19 a.m.: Theft from a building on Boblett Street.
June 13, 9:37 a.m.: Parking problem on Grant Avenue.
June 13, 7:02 p.m.: Driving without a license on 2nd Street.
June 13, 9:22 p.m.: Civil matter on 3rd Street.
June 14, 10:30 p.m.: Landlord tenant dispute on 3rd Street.
June 15, 12:32 a.m.: Area check on Hughes Avenue.
June 15, 12:19 p.m.: Citizen assist on D Street.
June 15, 12:36 p.m.: Traffic hazard on Boblett Street.
June 15, 10:25 a.m.: Child abuse on Harrison Avenue.
June 15, 3:09 p.m.: Malicious mischief on Lincoln Park.
June 15, 4:41 p.m.: Welfare check on H Street.
June 15, 7:54 p.m.: Temporary restraining order on 2nd Street.
June 15, 10:59 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Lincoln Park.
June 16, 4:25 a.m.: Burglary in the 2nd degree on 3rd Street.
June 16, 11:48 a.m.: Domestic violence verbal report on Bayview Avenue.
June 16, 2:20 p.m.: Driving without a license on Semiahmoo Parkway.
June 16, 3:55 p.m.: Disturbance on A Street.
June 16, 8:35 p.m.: Assist state patrol on Loomis Trail Road.
June 17, 8:52 a.m.: Violation of a controlled substance on Nature’s Path Way.
