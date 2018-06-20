Stay safe this Fourth of July – fireworks laws in effect

By Stefanie Donahue

Make sure you know the rules before lighting up a firework in Blaine on July 4.

Consumer fireworks can only be discharged within city limits between 10 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday, July 4. Per city code, consumer fireworks are defined as small fireworks that are designed to produce visible effects of combustion.

In Whatcom County, consumer fireworks can be discharged from 6 to 11 p.m. on July 3; 6 p.m. to midnight on July 4; and 6 to 11 p.m. on July 5.

Within city limits, fireworks are completely banned at the following locations:

West Blaine: all areas located west of Schintaffer Road, including Semiahmoo and all adjacent water bodies and beach marine areas, such as Semiahmoo Spit,

Semiahmoo Marina, the county park and city sewer facility.

Blaine Harbor: all areas located north of Boblett Street and west of the railroad. That includes all property owned by the Port of Bellingham.

Public spaces: this includes all public property within city limits and excludes public streets outside of west Blaine the harbor.

To stay safe, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office advises the public to have water nearby and keep pets indoors when igniting fireworks. Only adults should light fireworks and all debris should be picked up from the street.

Last year, the state fire marshal received 345 reports of fireworks-related incidents by hospitals, clinics and other agencies. The majority reportedly occurred on July 4 and resulted in 262 injuries and 83 fires.

Learn more at bit.ly/2MGBlhp.