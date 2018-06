Tina Andrews, co-owner and operator of Tony’s Just a Bite, 679 Peace Portal Drive, presented hand-embroidered tapestries, l., to Blaine Police Department interim chief Michael Knapp and Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo on June 18. She started creating them about six months ago to express gratitude to law enforcement, she said. From l.: Tony Andrews, Knapp, Elfo and Tina.

Photos by Stefanie Donahue