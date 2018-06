Former North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) firefighter John Swobody was honored by hundreds at a memorial service and procession on June 6 at Christ the King Church, 4173 Meridian Street. Swobody passed away at age 54 following a years-long battle with lung cancer. His death was deemed a result of his profession by NWFR, making it the first line of duty death of a firefighter in north Whatcom County’s history.Photo by Molly Ernst.