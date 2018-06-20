A message from The Northern Light

Thank you

What you see reproduced to the right is the front page of the first issue of The Northern Light, published 23 years ago this week. The newspaper started out on a bi-weekly schedule but soon was published every week.

Our success can be attributed to our readers and the advertisers who, through their support, make it financially possible for us to report on matters of importance to the Blaine and Birch Bay communities. The importance of a local newspaper to a small community can hardly be overstated – both in its newsgathering function and as a forum for readers to communicate their concerns to a wide audience.

We would like to express our appreciation to our advertisers and our readers and hope to continue publishing The Northern Light for many more years to come.

The Northern Light staff, pictured on the Plover ferry from l.: Janet McCall, Jeanie Luna, Pat Grubb, Kara Spencer, Ruth Lauman, Stefanie Donahue, Molly Ernst, Louise Mugar, Doug De Visser, Oliver Lazenby and Catherine Darkenwald.