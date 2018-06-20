5 hikes to start off the summer

Originally published in ‘Waterside’ magazine. Visit watersidenw.com.

Chanterelle – Bellingham

4.8 miles, roundtrip

This 4.8-mile roundtrip trail located just outside of Bellingham at Lake Whatcom Park is new this year and offers great views along the way on a beautifully maintained path. Elevation is steady and makes for a hike that won’t leave you spent for the rest of the day.

Walking under forest canopy, you’ll be well-shaded and guided through signs along the way.

Still – the hike will give you a bit of a workout, as you climb 1,000 feet to the top, reaching stunning, expansive views of Lake Whatcom, Bellingham Bay and the Salish Sea. The gravel trail is perfect for biking, too. Pack a lunch and eat on the benches while enjoying the view. Worked up a sweat? Make your way down and jump in Lake Whatcom when you’re done.

1001 Steps– Surrey, B.C.

640 meters, roundtrip

Don’t get too caught up in the number of steps – there might not actually be 1,001, but there are a lot! Head to the top of the stairs located in the 12500 block of 15A Avenue. The steps zigzag down 40 meters in elevation to a pathway paralleling the Burlington North rail line. Just about 200 meters along the steps you’ll reach an underpass providing access to Crescent Beach. Continue on with the fun – the beach provides beautiful views of the ocean on one side and waterfront homes on the other, with opportunities to see harbor seals and other wildlife along the way.

Baker Preserve – Lummi Island

3.3 miles, roundtrip

If you are looking for the trail less traveled, head to the Baker Preserve on Lummi Island. Just like the island, the hike will likely be a quiet one. Once off the ferry, head south onto Nugent Road and follow it onto Seacrest Drive until you see a trailhead on your right. Sign in at the beginning of the trailhead and get ready for a bit of a steep climb. The steepness settles down and transforms into a comfortable walking path reaching a 1,060-foot elevation gain.

The 3.3-mile round trip hike features exceptional wetlands, farmland and shoreline. At the top, find glorious views of Rosario Strait and the San Juan islands. Take a rest – there’s space to bask in the sun. Note: dogs aren’t allowed on the trail.

Goose Rock – Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island

4.3 miles, roundtrip

Reach the highest point on Whidbey Island by hiking Goose Rock at Deception Pass State Park. The 4.3 miles there-and-back will guide you through beach and forests and even under the historic bridge to reach the top.

Begin the hike at the far west end of Cranberry Lake, taking the North Beach trail. When the main path forks, keep following the Perimeter trail. You’ll find yourself on a grassy, flower-clustered hillside peering over the water. Finally, take the Summit Trail to make the final trek to the top which offers magnificent views of the Olympics, San Juans and Cranberry Lake. Discover pass is required.

Mt. Constitution

6.7 miles, roundtrip

With great work comes great reward. Whether biker or hiker, this Orcas Island hike is a must. Located at Moran State Park, Mt. Constitution is the highest point in the San Juans islands and a must-see attraction for anyone visiting the island. The hike is challenging, but very doable, with a 1,500 elevation gain. Take your dog, your bike or a backpack and begin at the trailhead near the picnic shelter at Mountain Lake. You will reach a fork where you can head to either Little Summit or the final summit. The top bears a real treat as a stone tower replica of Russian watchtowers from the 12th century shares space with a lookout. The views are sensational, giving grand panoramas of the islands, Mt. Baker and Rosario Strait.

A Discover Pass is required to park at most state parks and wildlife areas in Washington state. The annual pass costs $30 and a day pass costs $10, available for purchase online at store.discoverpass.wa.gov. Passes should be displayed on vehicles in official trailhead parking locations. To learn more, visit discoverpass.wa.gov.

Discover Pass Free Days

Aug 25 – National Park Service 102nd Birthday

Sep 22 – National Public Lands Day