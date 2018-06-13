Locals mourn the loss of former firefighter

John Swobody, 54, a former North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR) firefighter, passed away in the presence of family and friends on June 4 following a years-long battle with lung cancer.

An announcement released by NWFR on June 6 stated that his death was a result of his profession. It marks the first line of duty death of a firefighter in north Whatcom County’s history.

To honor his years of service, NWFR is hosting a memorial service that is open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 16 at Christ the King Church, 4173 Meridian Street.

“He was a guy that had a lot of integrity,” said fire chief William Pernett. “He was always fighting to get back to work.”

According to NWFR, Swobody began his fire service career in 1984 as a volunteer firefighter for District 13. From 1991 to 2001, he served on the Blaine Police Reserve and also volunteered for the city of Blaine at District 7. He was hired as a career firefighter at NWFR in 1999 and was later promoted to training chief in 2007.

He ended his career this year as a shift firefighter at Station 61.

Swobody is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren and mother as well as several siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

“He always inspired people to better themselves,” Pernett said. “He’s created a lot of relationships throughout the years. We’re hearing from those people now.”