City selects LAPD lieutenant Allen Schubert as new Blaine Police Department chief

Within a matter of 60 days, current Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) lieutenant, Allen Schubert, will take the helm as chief of the Blaine Police Department, said interim city manager Michael Jones.

Schubert has served the LAPD since 1999 and currently oversees a shift on the LAPD Transit Services Bureau, where an estimated 140 police officers provide public safety to rail riders, Jones said.

He accepted the job offer just days after the city hosted a reception introducing the final three candidates for the position to members of the public. Approximately 35 people attended and had the chance to speak and provide feedback to the city. The following day, the candidates participated in a series of panel interviews.

Aside from Schubert, the city also considered Bellingham Police Department patrol lieutenant Don Almer and Albert J. Ellis Airport police chief Renado Prince for the position. All candidates were recruited by consulting firm, The Prothman Company.

During the reception, Schubert emphasized his ability to collaborate with others as well as his passion for the job and his expertise, of which he said he’s developed from several roles in law enforcement.

“My whole goal is to empower the police officers,” he said. “I like being out in the field, talking to community members … Because after all, we work for you.”

Prior to his current position at the LAPD, Schubert served the department as a sergeant and detective. He is also a navy veteran.

He has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Science degree in forensic science from National University and a Master of Arts degree in intelligence studies from American Public University.

“Allen grew up in a small town and he wants to return to his roots,” Jones said in an email. “He brings extensive experience in training, policy, supervision and police work, as well as an impressive educational background.” He added, “Those are great things, but, ultimately, it was sitting down for coffee and learning more about who Al is, and talking to his references that made me come to realize he is the right person for the job and good fit for Blaine.”

The Northern Light will continue to report on this topic as more information becomes available.