Students showcase their talent at Evening of the Arts

The Arts

Teacher: Brain Smith

Pen and Ink

1. Megan Tran, “Desert Area”; 2. Alaina Lovich, “Hanging Shoe”; 3. Cloe King, “Still Life Fruit Truck.”

Graphite

1. Sammy Johnson, “Reflections,”; 2. Taylor McCarty, “Different Views”; 3. Gracie McPhail, “Dark Plays.”

Negative Space

1. Samantha Johnson, “Sunset”; 2. Terry Ryan, “Untitled”; 3. Megan Tran, “Footloose.”

Still Life/Charcoal & Pastel

1. Clarissa Renskers, “The Black Vase”; 2. Jerusalem Sintayehu, “Faces”; 3. Aubrey Ortega, “Black & White.”

Portraiture/Charcoal & Pastel

1. Samantha Johnson, “Untitled”; 2. Jerusalem Sintayehu, “Untitled”; 3. Hailey Karuza, “Untitled.”

Landscape

1. Josie Hicks, “Grandville”; 2. Joselyn Hicks, “Inner Chaos”; 3. Peyton Bring, “A Hopeful Garden.”

Figure Study

1. Josie Hicks, “Untitled”; 2. Jacky Mendoza, “Untitled”; 3. Kirsten Schoen, “Arron.”

Still Life/Watercolor

1. Kiki Norwich, “Insignificant”; 2. Josie Hicks, “Current”; 3. Clara Cannon, “Lautomine.”

Ceramic/Pinch Pot

1. Terry Ryan, “Copper”; 2. Caitlin Butters, “Drip Pot”; 3. Michael Hayes, “Dripping Metal.”

Ceramic/Trivet

1. Sydney Feenstra, “The Depths”; 2. Ariana Harvey, “Floral Circle”; 3. Nicholas Wheaton, “Checkers.”

Ceramic/Relief

1. Clara Cannon, “Froggie”; 2. Wyatt Gamble, “Untitled”; 3. Gracie McPhail, “Cougar Gold.”

Ceramic Mask

1. Sonya Reyes, “It’s a Blue Guy”; 2. Emma Welter, “Mask”; 3. Ryan Turnberg, “Troubled.”

Ceramic Hand Building/Slab

1. Jacob Westfall, “Trianglearity”; 2. Ariona Harvey, “Untitled”; 3. Gracie McPhail, “Relating Flowers.”

Ceramic Hand Building/Coil

1. Sonya Reyes, “Bee Hive”; 2. Victoria Escareno, “Let’s Get Lost”; 3. Reiko Green, “Day and Night.”

Pottery Wheel

1. Clara Cannon, “Blue Man”; 2. Robert Parker, “Blue Sea”; 3. Caitlin Butters, “Go Cougs.”

Glazing

1. Kirsten Schoen, “Cloud”; 2. Andre Contreras, “Snake and Dragon”; 3. Daizey Dehnke, “One Man’s Trash is another Man’s Treasure.”

Juror’s Choice

Deb McCun: Teekah Galen, “Chasper Boxley.”

Kathleen Walsh: Ashley Dickerson, “Picture Perfect.”

Tony Gonzalez: Jacky Mendoza, “Untitled.”

Debbie Haggman: Alaina Lovich, “Maroon Life.”

Senior Displays (All Jurors Vote)

1. Daizy Dehnke; 2. Jacky Mendoza; 3. Kira Brown.

Best of Show (All Jurors Vote):

Jacky Mendoza, “Impressionable.”

Superintendent’s Choice:

Clara Canon, “Camouflage.”

Principal’s Choice:

Prem Chandra, “Untitled.”

Teacher’s Choice:

Charlie Ryan, “Polyphemus.”

Blaine Fine Arts Association:

Sammy Johnson, “Thinking.”

Most Inspirational (Student Vote): Megan Tran

Chamber Choir

Teacher: Pamela Pryor

Chamber Choir

Most Inspirational:

Madison Senger, Kaden Jensen, Jaelin Madden, Alyssa

Lopez

Chamber Choir Best All-Around:

Madison Senger, George Cheatham, Julia Kovtun

Concert Choir Best All-Around:

Emmaline Piccini

Directors Awards:

Madison Senger, George Cheatham, Julia

Kovtun

Outstanding Senior Awards:

Elaine Kim, Raiven McCormick, Madison Senger

Concert Band

Teacher: Bob Gray

Director’s Award:

Emily Pacheco

Inspirational Award:

Aaron Lungu

Wind Ensemble:

Director’s Award:

Anthony Persse

Inspirational Award:

Timothy Schrader

Outstanding Soloist:

Timothy Schrader

Jazz Band

Teacher: Mike Dahl

Senior Award: Anthony Persse

Senior Award: Elijah Aosved

Senior Award: Liam Lyons

Senior Award: Kaelar Robins