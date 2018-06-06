Students showcase their talent at Evening of the Arts

The Arts
Teacher: Brain Smith
Pen and Ink
1. Megan Tran, “Desert Area”; 2. Alaina Lovich, “Hanging Shoe”; 3. Cloe King, “Still Life Fruit Truck.”
Graphite
1. Sammy Johnson, “Reflections,”; 2. Taylor McCarty, “Different Views”; 3. Gracie McPhail, “Dark Plays.”
Negative Space
1. Samantha Johnson, “Sunset”; 2. Terry Ryan, “Untitled”; 3. Megan Tran, “Footloose.”
Still Life/Charcoal & Pastel
1. Clarissa Renskers, “The Black Vase”; 2. Jerusalem Sintayehu, “Faces”; 3. Aubrey Ortega, “Black & White.”
Portraiture/Charcoal & Pastel
1. Samantha Johnson, “Untitled”; 2. Jerusalem Sintayehu, “Untitled”; 3. Hailey Karuza, “Untitled.”
Landscape
1. Josie Hicks, “Grandville”; 2. Joselyn Hicks, “Inner Chaos”; 3. Peyton Bring, “A Hopeful Garden.”
Figure Study
1. Josie Hicks, “Untitled”; 2. Jacky Mendoza, “Untitled”; 3. Kirsten Schoen, “Arron.”
Still Life/Watercolor
1. Kiki Norwich, “Insignificant”; 2. Josie Hicks, “Current”; 3. Clara Cannon, “Lautomine.”
Ceramic/Pinch Pot
1. Terry Ryan, “Copper”; 2. Caitlin Butters, “Drip Pot”; 3. Michael Hayes, “Dripping Metal.”
Ceramic/Trivet
1. Sydney Feenstra, “The Depths”; 2. Ariana Harvey, “Floral Circle”; 3. Nicholas Wheaton, “Checkers.”
Ceramic/Relief
1. Clara Cannon, “Froggie”; 2. Wyatt Gamble, “Untitled”; 3. Gracie McPhail, “Cougar Gold.”
Ceramic Mask
1. Sonya Reyes, “It’s a Blue Guy”; 2. Emma Welter, “Mask”; 3. Ryan Turnberg, “Troubled.”
Ceramic Hand Building/Slab
1. Jacob Westfall, “Trianglearity”; 2. Ariona Harvey, “Untitled”; 3. Gracie McPhail, “Relating Flowers.”
Ceramic Hand Building/Coil
1. Sonya Reyes, “Bee Hive”; 2. Victoria Escareno, “Let’s Get Lost”; 3. Reiko Green, “Day and Night.”
Pottery Wheel
1. Clara Cannon, “Blue Man”; 2. Robert Parker, “Blue Sea”; 3. Caitlin Butters, “Go Cougs.”
Glazing
1. Kirsten Schoen, “Cloud”; 2. Andre Contreras, “Snake and Dragon”; 3. Daizey Dehnke, “One Man’s Trash is another Man’s Treasure.”
Juror’s Choice
Deb McCun: Teekah Galen, “Chasper Boxley.”
Kathleen Walsh: Ashley Dickerson, “Picture Perfect.”
Tony Gonzalez: Jacky Mendoza, “Untitled.”
Debbie Haggman: Alaina Lovich, “Maroon Life.”
Senior Displays (All Jurors Vote)
1. Daizy Dehnke; 2. Jacky Mendoza; 3. Kira Brown.
Best of Show (All Jurors Vote):
Jacky Mendoza, “Impressionable.”
Superintendent’s Choice:
Clara Canon, “Camouflage.”
Principal’s Choice:
Prem Chandra, “Untitled.”
Teacher’s Choice:
Charlie Ryan, “Polyphemus.”
Blaine Fine Arts Association:
Sammy Johnson, “Thinking.”
Most Inspirational (Student Vote): Megan Tran
Chamber Choir
Teacher: Pamela Pryor
Chamber Choir
Most Inspirational:
Madison Senger, Kaden Jensen, Jaelin Madden, Alyssa
Lopez
Chamber Choir Best All-Around:
Madison Senger, George Cheatham, Julia Kovtun
Concert Choir Best All-Around:
Emmaline Piccini
Directors Awards:
Madison Senger, George Cheatham, Julia
Kovtun
Outstanding Senior Awards:
Elaine Kim, Raiven McCormick, Madison Senger
Concert Band
Teacher: Bob Gray
Director’s Award:
Emily Pacheco
Inspirational Award:
Aaron Lungu
Wind Ensemble:
Director’s Award:
Anthony Persse
Inspirational Award:
Timothy Schrader
Outstanding Soloist:
Timothy Schrader
Jazz Band
Teacher: Mike Dahl
Senior Award: Anthony Persse
Senior Award: Elijah Aosved
Senior Award: Liam Lyons
Senior Award: Kaelar Robins
Leave a Reply