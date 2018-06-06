Public can weigh-in as city narrows search for a police chief

During a public reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 at Blaine City Hall, three candidates vying to serve as chief of the Blaine Police Department will briefly speak and take questions.

The candidates will have about 15 minutes to introduce themselves, said city manager Dave Wilbrecht. Later, the public can converse with the candidates and ask them questions. The next day, the candidates will tour the city and undergo a series of panel interviews, he said.

The department is currently overseen by interim chief, Michael Knapp. He took the position after Mike Haslip retired in October 2017 after more than 40 years on the job.

The Prothman Company, a consulting firm based in Issaquah that specializes in executive recruitment, is leading the search for the city’s next police chief.

The next police chief will oversee a population of approximately 5,000 residents and a multi-million-dollar budget, which in 2018 was $2.4 million.

In March 2018, the police department was comprised of 12 officers as well as two full-time staff members and one part-time staff member in the records keeping division.

According to a third-party assessment produced through the Loaned Executive Management Assistance Program (LEMAP) in March 2018, the police department needs to update its organizational policies, provide comprehensive training for personnel and improve supervision of all policies and training.

Blaine city hall is located at 435 Martin Street, suite 3000.