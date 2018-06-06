First of three Birch Bay library design meetings scheduled

By Oliver Lazenby

Have ideas for the future Birch Bay library? The Whatcom County Library System (WCLS) is hosting the first of three input meetings next week with its design architect for the project, Zervas Architects.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 11, at the BP Heron Center, 7290 Birch Bay Drive, at the north end of Birch Bay State Park. Parking for the meeting is free – no Discover Pass required.

“These meetings will give the community the opportunity to shape the library’s design and function,” said Whatcom County Library System’s public services manager Michael Cox, in a press release. “We’re eager to hear how Birch Bay residents envision their library.”

WCLS purchased the property for the future library for $675,000 in April 2017. The property is at 7968 Birch Bay Drive and includes a 2,135-square-foot house and two outbuildings; the library will likely include some combination of the buildings on site.

Last December, WCLS convened the Birch Bay Library Design Committee with representatives from the community, Friends of the Birch Bay Library group, and WCLS staff and trustees.

The design committee plans to hold the second input meeting in July and the final meeting in August, said Lizz Roberts, WCLS community relations coordinator.

“Each community input session will build on the previous one, culminating in a design for the new library,” Cox said in the news release. “We urge Birch Bay residents to bring your family, neighbors, and friends – get involved at this stage and ensure the design of the new Birch Bay library reflects your ideas.”