May 30, 11:52 a.m.: Welfare check on Glen Eagle Drive.
May 30, 12:16 p.m.: Citizen assist on H Street.
May 30, 12:25 p.m.: Theft from auto on 14 Street.
May 30, 1:05 p.m.: Assist fire department on Marine Drive.
May 30, 3:29 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on H Street.
May 30, 6:19 p.m.: Welfare check on 6th Street.
May 31, 2:26 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on Peace Portal Drive.
May 31, 4:00 p.m.: Simple assault on Bayview Court.
May 31, 10:50 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on Peace Portal Drive.
June 1, 1:58 a.m.: Assist fire department on Martin Street.
June 1, 9:12 a.m.: Hit and run on Semiahmoo Parkway.
June 1, 10:08 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Marine Park.
June 1, 12:01 p.m.: Customer and business dispute on H Street.
June 1, 2:04 p.m.: Parking problem on Grant Avenue.
June 1, 5:17 p.m.: Civil matter on Blaine Avenue.
June 2, 12:45 p.m.: Civil matter on E Street.
June 2, 1:15 p.m.: Parking problem on Grant Avenue.
June 2, 5:10 p.m.: Citizen assist on 3rd Street.
June 2, 7:30 p.m.: Dog complaint on H Street.
June 3, 2:55 p.m.: Collision on H Street.
June 3, 11:28 a.m.: Mental health concern at Peace Arch port of entry.
June 3, 2:55 p.m.: Citizen assist on H Street.
June 3, 10:10 a.m.: Dog complaint on Birch Court.
June 3, 10:24 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on Peace Portal Drive.
June 3, 11:28 p.m.: Security check on Bayview Avenue.
June 3, 11:45 p.m.: Citizen assist on A Street.
June 4, 9:14 a.m.: Domestic violence verbal report on 8 Street.
June 4, 11:43 a.m.: Mental health concern on Martin Street.
