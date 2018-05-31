May 15, 3:00 p.m.: Traffic complaint on Allan Street.
May 16, 1:03 p.m.: Area check on F Street.
May 16, 8:40 p.m.: Dog complaint on H Street.
May 16, 11:23 a.m.: Court commitment on Martin Street.
May 16, 4:00 p.m.: Hit and run on Peace Portal Drive.
May 16, 6:00 p.m.: Traffic complaint on Semiahmoo Parkway.
May 16, 11:20 p.m.: Assist state patrol on H Street.
May 17, 8:03 a.m.: Assist sheriff’s office on Blaine Road.
May 17, 7:20 p.m.: Citizen assist on Marine Drive.
May 17, 7:52 p.m.: Non-reportable collision on H Street.
May 17, 8:00 p.m.: Civil paper service on Mitchell Street.
May 18, 7:30 a.m.: Driving without a license on 2nd Street.
May 18, 1:45 p.m.: Harassment on F Street.
May 18, 7:59 p.m.: Collision on H Street.
May 18, 8:37 p.m.: Theft from a yard on H Street.
May 19, 1:39 a.m.: Minor in possession of liquor on Semiahmoo Parkway.
May 19, 11:43 a.m.: Assist sheriff’s office on Seavue Road.
May 19, 12:46 p.m.: Counterfeit on H Street.
May 19, 7:40 p.m.: Driving without a license on Garfield.
May 19, 9:54 p.m.: Assist sheriff’s office on Semiahmoo Parkway.
May 20, 6:40 a.m.: Assist sheriff’s office on Seavue Road.
May 20, 2:20 p.m.: Possession of controlled substances on 2nd Street.
May 20, 9:43 p.m.: Animal complaint on H Street.
May 21, 10:28 a.m.: Theft from a building on Peace Portal Drive.
May 21, 1:00 p.m.: Littering on Ludwick Avenue.
May 21, 3:37 p.m.: Welfare check on Bayview Road.
May 22, 9:06 a.m.: Trespass issued on Peace Portal Drive.
May 22, 10:03 a.m.: Driving without a license on Peace Portal Drive.
May 22, 10:52 a.m.: Verbal report on Bayview Avenue.
Leave a Reply