Prasad and Caro reach the podium at state track meet

By Oliver Lazenby

Two Blaine track and field athletes hit personal bests just when it mattered most and ended their seasons on the podium at the 2A state track championship last weekend at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma.

Rani Prasad placed third in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 10.5 inches, a personal record, and Ben Caro finished second in wheelchair discus at 30 feet, 2 inches, also a personal best.

“Ben Caro and Rani were our star athletes,” Blaine head coach Fryth Rasar said in an email. “For Ben it was all uncharted territory. He had to quickly adjust to a stationary throwing chair. But he has a quiet determination that served him well and was truly an inspiration to all who witnessed his hard work.”

Caro placed sixth in the 100-meter wheelchair event in 44.49 seconds, and Prasad placed 10th in discus at 102 feet, 10 inches.

Three other Borderites went to state but came up short of the podium.

Josie Deming threw the javelin 125 feet, 6 inches, for seventh place and took 12th in discus at 100 feet, 3 inches. Porter Schmidt placed ninth in shot put at 49 feet, 0.25 inches. Dalton Mouw placed 13th in 200 meters in 23.10 seconds, and 15th in the 400 meters in 54.35 seconds.