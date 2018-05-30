Gear up for a busy weekend in Blaine, Birch Bay

By Stefanie Donahue

There’s plenty to do on Saturday, June 2.

Here’s what’s happening in Blaine:

Tall Ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain: Vessel tours will be offered on Friday, June 1 from 4 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 5 from 4 to 5 p.m. The crew will also offer sailing excursions on Friday, June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on; and Tuesday, June 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more, visit historicalseaport.org.

Hawaiian Luau Dance Party: Hosted by Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2, the free event held Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to noon features a dance session, crafts for kids, Hawaiian pizza, fruit smoothies and ice cream from the Sugar Shack. It takes place at Blaine Harbor Gate 3, 235 Marine Drive. To learn more about the event, call 360/656-6416 or email info@bbbprd2.com.

Gardener’s Market Opening: The market opens on Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m. in the Pizza Factory parking lot, 738 Peace Portal Drive, and thereafter will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H Street plaza through October. To learn more, call 360/332-6484.

Ride to the Border: The event features a beer garden at H Street Plaza, a full lineup of vendors, live music from the Replayzmentz and the arrival of the west coast Legion Riders. The public can stop by Saturday, June 2 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. To learn more, visit blainechamber.com.

Slug Races: Race a slug on Saturday, June 2, at 12:30 p.m. at H Street Plaza. Bring your own slug or choose one on-site for the nail-biting event. To learn more, call 360/332-8082.

Garden Tour: Tour local gardens on Saturday, June 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 702 G Street. To learn more, visit blaine-grace-lutheran.org.

Here’s what’s happening in Birch Bay:

Beach Fest and Feast: Guests can take part in a beach walk led by a naturalist, view educational displays or look for treasure on Saturday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Birch Bay State Park.