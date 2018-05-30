Community Food Co-op donates to Let’s Move! Blaine

By Stefanie Donahue

Let’s Move! Blaine received a $2,061 donation from the Community Food Co-op this month.

The co-op’s board of directors selected Let’s Move! Blaine from more than 60 applicants to participate in its SEED Program, which spurred the donation.

Each month, the SEED program at the co-op chooses one local organization to receive 2 percent of sales made during ‘community shopping day’ in addition to all register donations given during that month.

Let’s Move! Blaine board member, Kelle Rankin-Sunter said the board has decided to spend the donation on two, brand-new water bottle filling stations for the Blaine Elementary School. The high school and middle school already have water bottle filling stations installed, Rankin-Sunter said.

“We really want to encourage kids to stay hydrated,” she said. “What we really need is water.”

Let’s Move! Blaine operates in conjunction with Let’s Move! Cities, Towns and Counties, an initiative launched under the Obama administration that aims to address issues related to obesity. Let’s Move! Blaine supports several local programs and events that promote a healthy lifestyle for kids.

Aside from Let’s Move! Blaine, the following organizations were also nominated for the SEED Program: Whatcom Human Rights Task Force, Growing Alliances, Communities in Schools of Whatcom County, ReUse Works, Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth (BAAY), Brigid Collins Family Support Center, Whatcom Food Network, Whatcom Peace and Justice Center, Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center, Community to Community and the Humanitas Ministry of the Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship.

To learn more about Let’s Move! Blaine, visit letsmoveblaine.net.