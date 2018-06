Blaine High School Recognition Night

May 16, 2018

2018 Awards/Scholarship

Recipients

Masonic Award – Carson Cortez, Sydney Feenstra, Daniel Langley, Jaelin Madden-Ford and Katie Morris.

Rotary Club of Whatcom County – Georgianna Andrews.

Washington State Honors Award – Elijah Aosved, Daizy Dehnke, Brandon Dixon, Jamie Good, Patrick Monogue, Kyle V’Dovec, Gabriella St. Martin, Ethan Wilkett, Quila Welch, Ayanna Holguin, Camryn Vosloh and Josie Deming.

Salutatorian – Tessa Kelly.

Valedictorians – Elijah Aosved, Jamie Good, Elaine Kim and Quila Welch.

Eagles Scholarship – Quila Welch and Porter Schmidt.

Washington Opportunity Council Scholarship – Caitlin Butters and Kevin Nolasco.

Kelly Foundation Scholarship – Kevin Nolasco.

Fair Chance Scholarship – Elaine Kim.

Trans Ocean Scholarship – Jacquelyn Mendoza-Moreno.

Abrams Scholarship – Daizy Dehnke.

Semiahmoo Women’s Club Scholarship – Quila Welch, Tessa Kelly, Elaine Kim, Jamie Good and Cameron Ellis.

PEO Scholarship – Daizy Dehnke.

Lynden Masonic Scholarship – Jamie Good.

Assistance League of Bellingham Scholarship – Jaelin Madden-Ford.

John Fasset Memorial – Cameron Ellis, Jaelin Madden-Ford.

Cory & Leah Crews – Josie Deming, Jaelin Madden-Ford.

Blaine Fisherman Memorial Scholarship – Josie Deming.

Mary E Freeman Memorial Scholarship – Daizy Dehnke and Madison Senger.

Blaine Fine Arts Association Scholarship – Tessa Kelly, Ethan Wilkett and Kaelar Robins.

Blaine Soccer Club Scholarship – Tessa Kelly and Ethan Wilkett.

Blaine Athletic Booster Club Scholarship – Cameron Ellis, Tessa Kelly and Josie Deming.

Brad Ambrose Memorial Scholarship – Cameron Ellis and Josie Deming.

The Northern Light Scholarship – Quila Welch and Madison Senger.

Whatcom Community College Scholarship – Jacquelyn Mendoza-Moreno.

Blaine Education Association Scholarship – Cameron Ellis, Josie Deming, Quila Welch, Tessa Kelly and Jamie Good.

Dr. Steven Bunch Memorial Scholarship – Josie Deming.

Norma R Smith Scholarship – Jamie Good and Daizy Dehnke.

Thomas & Martina Horn Foundation Scholarship – Patrick Monogue, Zoe Eberly, Caitlin Butters, Cameron Ellis, Max Miller, Rylie Krout, Brandon Tran and Sophia Dwyer.

Blaine Scholarship Foundation – Max Miller, Rylie Krout, Brandon Tran, Patrick Monogue, Sophia Dwyer, Zoe Eberly, Cameron Ellis, Daizy Dehnke, Caitlin Butters, Kaelar Robins, Madison Senger, Tessa Kelly, Ethan Wilkett, Josie Deming, Jamie Good and Quila Welch.

M.K. Bailey Scholarship – Daizy Dehnke.

Teacher Awards

Teacher: R. Kowalke – Alexandra Hao (U.S. History), Reghan Krout (U.S. History) and Ryan Williams (U.S. History).

Teacher: C. Wood – Colby Bosman (Algebra 2), Nickolas Pitcher (Math in Society), Joshua Rogers (Math in Society), Hailey Wilson (Intensified Algebra), Lauren Dohner (Intensified Algebra), Braden Stanovich (Intensified Algebra), Elijah Yost (Algebra 2), Drake Anderson (Algebra 2), Megan Tran (Algebra 2), Nicholas Gunderson (Algebra 2) and Jessica Buch (Math In Society).

Teacher: A. Burling – Jane Beighley-Baird (Miss Maturity), Olivia Howe (Miss Maturity), William Capell (Super Safety), Zachary Morrow (Outgoing Award), Emma Welter (Take On the World!), Josh Wilson (Ready for Adulthood), Nathan Skinner (Outgoing Award), Lisa Collyer (Outgoing Award), Jade Colacurcio (Outgoing Award), Mikayla Johnson (Amazing Advocacy) and Reghan Krout (Amazing Advocacy).

Teacher: M. Jones – Sami Avena (Learning Skills), Riley Lane (Learning Skills), Michaela Trent (Learning Skills) and Alieu Diaw (Learning Skllls).

Teacher: E. Weeks – Alexandra Hao (AP Biology), Destiny Franks (Biomedical Science), Bailey Bleazard (Biomedical Science), Luke Westfall (Biomedical Science), Nikki Apeles (Biomedical Science), Charles Streeter (Biomedical Science), Kaitlyn Carampot (Biomedical Science) and Angus Wright (Biomedical Science).

Teacher: J. Alexander – Britni Turpin (Spanish 2 and Jr. English), Olivia Bushman (Spanish 2), Christine Samonte (Spanish 2), Megan Tran (Spanish 2) and Emmaline Piccini (Spanish 1).

Teacher: L. Laskey – William Vanrooyen (AP Eng. Lang. And Comp.), Andrea St. Martin (English 101/102), Mikayla Johnson (Avid 11), Riley Weinkauf (Avid 11), Aurora Fortune (Practical Reading), Jackson White (Creative Writing – Os) and Maharani Prasad (Creative Writing Os).

Teacher: R. Lehnert – Sarah Conaway (Jr. English), Alexa Shaddox (Jr. English), Nicholas Wheaton (Jr. English) and David Lazenby (Jr. English).

Teacher: D. Rucker – Taylyn Depauw (World History), Maya Ball(World History), Renee Scheib(World History), Thaiyron Foeung (World History), Jack Nolan (World History), Savannah Camba (World History), Hayley Rea (World History), Dakota George (World History) and Cameron Ellis (Economics – Os).

Teacher: G. Kaas – Gillian Stears-Greco (Aquaculture), Erik Berkeley (Aquaculture), William Mckinney (Biotechnology/Biology), Jerusalem Sintayehu (Biotechnology/Biology), Emma Shelton (Biotechnology/Biology), Justin Saunders (Biotechnology/Biology), Makenna Olmstead (Horticulture), Ashlyn Pixley (Horticulture), Isaiah Castillo (Turf Management) and Madison Klander (Turf Management).

Teacher: T. Lexin – Ryan Williams (Integrated Science), Savannah Camba (Biology), Kyle Diamond (Earth and Space Science) and Rylie Krout (Earth and Space Science), Austin Millsap (Earth and Space Science), Odelia Dahl (Biology) and Linnea Wertz (Biology).

Teacher: N. Nix – Elijah Aosved (AP Eng. Lit.), Elaine Kim (AP Eng. Lit.), Jamie Good (AP Government), Quila Welch (AP Government) and Elaine Kim (AP Government).

Teacher: C. St. Pierre – Taylyn Depauw (World Literature), Kinsey Lariviere (Science Fiction Literature), Aurora Edwards(Avid 10), Isabelle Creelman(English 9) and Nikki Apeles (English 9).

Teacher: J. Wright – Tommy Olinger-Stirrat (Biology), Raeann Spencer (Biology), Josh Kim (Biology), Brinn Dick (Biology), Jocelyn Hicks (Chemistry), Kiki Norwich (Chemistry) and Chase Covell (Chemistry).

Teacher: A. Balfour – Jamie Good (Spanish 4 – Os), Lexi Townson (Spanish 4), Jacob Chavira (Native Speaker—Spanish), Cameron Ellis (Spanish 2), Mackenzie Monogue (Spanish 2), Elijah Aosved (Spanish 2), Taylyn Depauw (Spanish 2), Tim Schrader (Spanish 2), Clarissa Renskers (Spanish 1), Ingrid Aosved (Spanish 1) and Marni Aosved (Spanish 1).

Teacher: C. Foster – Samantha Boczek (Team Sports), Matt Simpson (Team Sports), Sky Nolasco (Team Sports), Michael Hayes (Team Sports) and Darren Shearer (Team Sports).

Teacher: J. Nelson – Ethan Coyle (Video Production), Nick Pitcher (Technical Design) and Adam Vega (Car Care).

Teacher: R. Ridnour – Olivia Bushman (Yoga) and Annie Wright (Yoga).

Teacher: M. Grambo – Ingrid Aosved (World History), Marni Aosved (World History), Charles Streeter (World History), Jamie Good (World Problems), Elaine Kim (World Problems), Brandon Nagle (World Problems), Georgia Rea (World Problems), Kyle Diamond (World Problems), Nickolas Pitcher (World Problems), Kevin Nolasco (Weight Lifting) and Quila Welch (World Problems – Os).

Teacher: J. Bugbee – Hunter Conn Beck (Learning Skills), Isabelle Creelman (English 9), Jonathan Livingston (Learning Skills), Dayanara Ramirez (Learning Skills), Mark Solovey (Learning Skills), Adrian Torres-Miller (Learning Skills), Rylee That (English 9), Cody Burke (English 9) and Ashley Doph (Learning Skills).

Teacher: B. Smith – Daizy Dehnke (AP Art – Os), Megan Tran (Art 1—Drawing), Charlie Ryan (Art 2—Ceramics), Hailey Karuza (Art 1—Drawing) and Emma Welter (Art 1—Drawing).

Teacher: D. Fakkema – Garrison Folk (Civics: Super Citizen), Daizy Dehnke (Civics), Shubh Walia (AP/Cic Us History), Katherine Morris (Us History), Sydney Feenstra (Leadership) and Elijah Aosved (Psychology – Os).

Teacher: N. Roetcisoender – Katie Morris (AP Chemistry), Elaine Kim (AP Chemistry), Emma Nash (Chemistry), Ricky Monnik (Chemistry), Kirsten Schoen (Chemistry), Aiden Simpson (Chemistry), Megan Tran (Chemistry), Lam Le (Chemistry), Ingrid Aosved (Chemistry), Marni Aosved (Chemistry) and Elijah Aosved (AP Chemistry).

Teacher: N. Coats – Rachel Heinzer (English 10), Dakota George (English 10) and Tommy Olinger-Stirrat (English 9).

Teacher: C. Phillips – Quila Welch (AP Calculus Bc), Ingrid Aosved (Algebra 2), Marni Aosved (Algebra 2), Kirsten Schoen(Algebra 2), Rachel Johnson (Algebra 2), Alexandra Hao (Pre-Calculus), Andrea St. Martin (Pre-Calculus), Lam Le (Pre-Calculus), Katie Morris(AP Calculus Ab), Will Vanrooyen (AP Calculus Ab) and Jamie Good (AP Calculus Ab – Os).

Teacher: P. Pryor – Madison Senger (Chamber Choir), Raiven Mccormick (Chamber Choir), Alyssa Lopez (Chamber Choir), Julia Kovtun (Chamber Choir), George Cheatham (Chamber Choir) and Kaden Jensen (Chamber Choir).

Teacher: B. Gray – Tim Schrader (Wind Ensemble), Liam Lyons (Wind Ensemble), Kaelar Robins (Wind Ensemble), Elijah Aosved (Wind Ensemble), Anthony Persse (Wind Ensemble), Emily Wadden (Wind Ensemble), Emily Pacheco (Concert Band), Aaron Lungu (Concert Band) and Ethan Wilkett (Wind Ensemble).

Teacher: A. Messenger – Jillian Templeton (Algebra 2), Hannah Amrani (Geometry) and Jessica Adams (Geometry).

Teacher: J. Worthy – William Mckinney (Freshman Lit./Comp.), Odelia Dahl (Freshman Lit./Comp.), Hayley Rea (De Nobis Fabula Narratur), Aliza Coffey (De Nobis Fabula Narratur), Colby Bosman (De Nobis Fabula Narratur), Ingrid Aosved (De Nobis Fabula Narratur), Marni Aosved (De Nobis Fabula Narratur), Megan Tran (De Nobis Fabula Narratur), Jamie Good (C.P.R.W.), Anthony Persse (C.P.R.W.) and Quila Welch (Senior Literature/Cihs – Os).

Teacher: Dahl – Tessa Velasquez (Geometry), Ricky Monnik (Geometry), Emma Shelton (Algebra) and Angus Wright (Algebra).

Teacher: S. Rouse – Josie Hicks (Geometry), Edison Hao (Geometry) and Hunter Conn Beck (Algebra 98).

List provided by

Blaine High School