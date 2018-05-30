‘A dream come true,’ local couple say of their home in Blaine

May 30, 2018
ony and Tina Andrews at their home on Oertel Drive.

Tony and Tina Andrews, the owners of Tony’s Just a Bite at 679 Peace Portal Drive, are in the process of transforming their waterfront home at Oertel Drive in Blaine.

This week, they gave The Northern Light a sneak peek at the renovation, which Tony calls a “dream come true.”

The two married 13 years ago and purchased the home in 2008. The original parcel contained a 2,000-square-foot home and a small cabin; they’ve since connected the two structures to form a single residence with picturesque views of White Rock and Point Roberts.

The home also offers guests a look into the past. Using Craigslist and Ebay, the pair has collected a wide array of antique fixtures and furniture – some of which was shipped all the way from Chicago, Montana and as close as Ferndale.

Soon, the Andews plan to complete installation of an on-site barber shop and ice cream parlor.

Tony said the project has taken 10 years, but was pleased to announce that it’s near completion.

