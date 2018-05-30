‘A dream come true,’ local couple say of their home in Blaine

Tony and Tina Andrews, the owners of Tony’s Just a Bite at 679 Peace Portal Drive, are in the process of transforming their waterfront home at Oertel Drive in Blaine.

This week, they gave The Northern Light a sneak peek at the renovation, which Tony calls a “dream come true.”

The two married 13 years ago and purchased the home in 2008. The original parcel contained a 2,000-square-foot home and a small cabin; they’ve since connected the two structures to form a single residence with picturesque views of White Rock and Point Roberts.

The home also offers guests a look into the past. Using Craigslist and Ebay, the pair has collected a wide array of antique fixtures and furniture – some of which was shipped all the way from Chicago, Montana and as close as Ferndale.

Soon, the Andews plan to complete installation of an on-site barber shop and ice cream parlor.

Tony said the project has taken 10 years, but was pleased to announce that it’s near completion.