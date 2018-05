The C Shop, located at 4825 Alderson Road in Birch Bay, has opened its doors for the summer.

Members of the public can stop by and pick up a sweet treat from 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The C Shop, which is operates seasonally, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.