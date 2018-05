Drayton Harbor Maritime is re-launching two popular attractions this weekend. Starting Friday, May 25, the public can catch a ride on the historic Plover ferry from gate two at Blaine Harbor; it will operate Fridays through Sundays through Labor Day. The Alaska Packers Association Museum will also open Fridays through Sundays until September 30. To learn more, visit draytonharbormaritime.com. The Northern Light file photo