Got plans? A full lineup of events scheduled on June 2

A jam-packed lineup of events will keep residents and visitors busy in early June.

Here’s what’s happening in Blaine:

Tall Ships, Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain: Friday, June 1, 4–8 p.m.; Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Tuesday, June 5, 4–8 p.m., Blaine Harbor. Members of the crew will be offering walk-on vessel tours and evening sailing cruises. To learn more, call 703/517-6698 or visit historicalseaport.org.

Hawaiian Luau Dance Party: Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.-noon, Blaine Harbor gate 3, 235 Marine Drive. To celebrate the arrival of tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, the public can participate in a Hawaiian Luau Dance Party. The event features a 90-minute dance party, kids’ crafts, pizza, smoothies and ice cream, and last but not least – hula hoops. The event is free to attend. To learn more, call 360/656-6416 or email info@bbbprd2.com.

Gardener’s Market Opening: Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. The opening of the market will take place in Pizza Factory parking lot, 738 Peace Portal Drive, and thereafter will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H Street plaza through October. The market features a variety of handmade and homegrown items. For more information, call 360/332-6484.

Ride to the Border: Saturday, June 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Peace Portal Drive. The all-day event centers on the arrival of the west coast Legion Riders who will rev right into Blaine at 11 a.m.; the city will close Martin Street to G Street for bike parking. All day, a lineup of musicians including the Replayzmentz, will perform. Adult guests can also sip on brews at a beer garden, which will be open all day at the H Street Plaza. A slew of vendors will be on the scene offering food and activities for kids. To learn more, visit blainechamber.com.

Slug Races: Saturday, June 2, 12:30 p.m., H Street Plaza. The local tradition allows participants to bring a slug of their own or choose one from an on-site collection for an exciting race. The event is free. For more information, call

360/332-8082.

Garden Tour: Saturday, June 2, 1-6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 702 G Street. Volunteers will offer a tour of local gardens. A map is available for pick-up starting Friday, May 25 at the Blaine Visitor’s Center, Edaleen Dairy, Blaine Public Library and Blaine senior center.

Here’s what’s happening in Birch Bay:

Beach Fest and Feast: Saturday, June 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Birch Bay State Park. Guests can take part in beach walks with trained naturalists. The event will also feature educational displays, a scavenger hunt, prizes and a clam chowder lunch provided by Ivar’s for a $5 suggested donation. Parking is free at the park that day.