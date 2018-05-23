Golf carts approved for Birch Bay roads on a trial basis

By Oliver Lazenby

Birch Bay is a “golf cart zone,” at least for now.

Whatcom County Council unanimously passed an ordinance allowing golf carts on some roads in Birch Bay on a trial basis at its May 22 meeting. The ordinance sunsets in 18 months, at which point the council will review and assess traffic and safety issues.

The zone includes Birch Bay Drive from Birch Point Loop to Point Whitehorn and roads immediately connected to the drive that have 25 mph speed limits.

The council’s decision came after a public hearing in which eight speakers voted in favor of the ordinance, five were opposed, and one, Pat Alesse, who said he was neutral but in favor of giving it a try.

Speakers opposed to the ordinance cited safety and traffic concerns. Some speakers expressed discontent that the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce had pushed for the ordinance, saying the chamber represents business interests, but tends to speak for the community as a whole.

Before voting on the ordinance, council member Tyler Byrd suggested an amendment to make the golf cart zone temporary.

“Before we go full bore I think we should test things out,” he said.

State law has allowed cities and counties to create local golf cart zones since 2010.

According to the law, golf carts must be equipped with reflectors, seat belts and rearview mirrors, including center, passenger and driver’s side mirrors. Drivers must be at least 16 and have completed a driver’s education course or have experience as a licensed driver.

The council passed a related ordinance making speed limits on roads in certain Birch Bay neighborhoods 25 miles per hour. Those roads are commonly understood to have 25 mph speed limits, but their speed limits were never officially designated, county public works assistant director Joe Rutan told the council at a May 8 council meeting.