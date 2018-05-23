Come fly a kite!

Paint the sky with your favorite kite at a festival in Birch Bay this weekend.

Hosted by the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce, the annual Birch Bay Kite Festival will take place on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event, which takes place at 7900 Birch Bay Drive, will feature live music, a dog show, kite flying lessons, a bouncy house and a variety of contests and prizes. Vendors will offer food, crafts and games.

To learn more about the event, visit birchbaychamber.com or call 360/371-5004.