Two times lucky with the Lady

By Kara Spencer

Local residents will have two chances to see the Lady Washington this year. The official tall ship of Washington, joined by companion vessel Hawaii Chieftain will be parked at the Blaine Harbor Marina on June 1-5 and again August 4-6. The Lady Washington’s first visit will be part of Ride to the Border day festivities, taking place Saturday, June 2.

The replica of a Revolutionary War privateer will offer vessel tours at various times during its visit, along with Battle Sail or Evening Sail opportunities, which offer demonstrations of tall ship handling, sea shanty singing and maritime amusements. Vessel tours have a suggested $5 donation; sailing event tickets cost $42 for children 12 and under and $79 for adults.

In 1788, the original Lady Washington, named in honor of Martha Washington, became the first American vessel to make landfall on the west coast of North America. Lady Washington opened the black pearl trade between Hawaii and Asia.

The modern ship, built in Aberdeen, Washington, was launched in 1989 as part of the Washington State Centennial celebration. These days, she can be seen during summer appearances and in films such as the Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Trek.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit historicalseaport.org.