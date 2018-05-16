More sports…

By Oliver Lazenby

Track athletes headed

to district meet

Dalton Mouw and Rani Prasad each made the podium twice in the 2A Northwest Conference Track and Field sub-district tournament on May 11 at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

Mouw finished second in the 200 meters in 22.90 seconds, and second in 400 meters in 51.08 seconds, a season’s best time. Mouw also placed fifth in 100 meters in 11.47 seconds.

Prasad threw the shot put 39 feet, 10.5 inches for second place, and placed third in discus with a 105-foot, 2-inch throw.

Other top performances from the boys include: Porter Schmidt placed third in shot put with a season’s best throw of 49 feet, and Isaiah Russ placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles in 42.59 seconds, a personal best.

For the girls, Josie Deming placed third in javelin with a 123-foot, 6-inch throw; Cassidy Condos placed fourth in pole vault, clearing 9-feet, 6-inches, a personal best; Ayanna Holguin placed fifth in 100 meters in 13.60 seconds and fifth in 400 meters with a personal best time of 1 minute, 2.25 seconds; and Brynn Hallberg placed fifth in javelin at 108 feet.

Blaine track and field athletes compete next at the district meet – the qualifying meet for state competition – at Lakewood High School on Friday, May 18.