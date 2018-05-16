B.C. woman dies in head-on crash

A Richmond, B.C., woman died in a Blaine car accident after colliding with a semi-truck just south of H Street on the Pacific Highway on May 13.

Tupou Dyck, 56, was driving north on the truck route in a white 2016 Honda Accord at 4:27 p.m. when she crossed the centerline and collided head on with a semi-truck driven by Jagjit Dosanjh, 51, of Surrey, B.C., according to the Washington State Patrol. Both drivers were alone and wearing seatbelts. Dyck was pronounced dead at the scene. Dosanjh was uninjured. The cause is under investigation.