Atwood Ales hosting farm and brewery tours

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine brewery Atwood Ales has made waves in the local beer scene, but since it doesn’t have a taproom, some locals haven’t yet had the chance to see the brewery in action.

Atwood Ales is changing that by hosting free monthly tours of its farm and brewery at Sweet Road, outside Blaine. Three tour time slots are set for Sunday, May 20, including noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Tours include free samples of Atwood Ales’ beer and opportunities to buy merchandise and bottled beer.

Atwood Ales is a farm-style brewery growing hops and other ingredients on-site. Atwood recently released three new beers: a sour ale with blueberries, a brown ale with coffee, and an abbey-style beer called the 1918 Dubbel Centennial. That beer commemorates Atwood’s 100th batch, as well as the centennial of the brewery’s 1918-built family farmhouse.

The tour will be partially outdoors and attendees should dress appropriately, the company states on its website.

To sign up for a tour, go to atwoodales.com and click the link for tours. Registration is required. Atwood Ales will also be hosting additional tours on June 24, July 22 and August 19.