May 2, 4:40 a.m.: Prowling on Runge Avenue.
May 2, 9:54 a.m.: Assist fire department on Boblett Street.
May 2, 11:08 a.m.: Possession of stolen property on E Street.
May 2, 11:49 a.m.: Collision on Peace Portal Drive.
May 2, 12:35 p.m.: Welfare check on Peace Portal Drive.
May 2, 1:10 p.m.: Trespass issued on Marine Drive.
May 2, 3:07 p.m.: Collision on Boundary Court.
May 2, 4:50 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on southbound I-5.
May 2, 7:02 p.m.: Welfare check on Runge Avenue.
May 3, 12:00 p.m.: Noise disturbance on G Street.
May 3, 1:25 a.m.: Lost property on D Street.
May 3, 7:59 a.m.: Driving with a suspended license on 10 Street.
May 3, 8:41 a.m.: Violation of no contact order on Runge Avenue.
May 3, 9:05 a.m.: Theft on Ludwick Avenue.
May 3, 3:30 p.m.: Citizen assist on Peace Portal Drive.
May 3, 5:22 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Grant Avenue.
May 3, 7:31 p.m.: Abandoned vehicle on 4th Street.
May 4, 4:12 p.m.: Assist state patrol on I-5 south.
May 4, 10:11 p.m.: Minor in possession of liquor on 2nd Street.
May 5, 12:32 p.m.: Welfare check on H Street.
May 5, 3:37 p.m.: Animal complaint on Adelia Street.
May 5, 4:35 p.m.: Property found on Marine Drive.
May 6, 3:35 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Runge Avenue.
May 6, 4:40 p.m.: Welfare check on Bayview Avenue.
May 6, 11:28 p.m.: Trespass issued on Boblett Street.
May 7, 10:26 a.m.: Driving under the influence on Ludwick Avenue.
May 7, 12:34 p.m.: Collision on 3rd Street.
May 7, 1:16 p.m.: Malicious mischief on Mitchell Avenue.
May 7, 1:20 p.m.: Counterfeit on C Street.
