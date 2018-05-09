Softball hopes to end season of adversity on a high note

By Oliver Lazenby

With just two games left – a double-header against Meridian on Thursday, May 10 – the Blaine varsity softball team is hoping to finish a tough season on a high note.

Since winning its first game of the season on April 24, the team’s original starting catcher left the team for personal reasons and senior outfielder Abi Pritchett got injured and will likely miss the final games.

“We’ve had tons of adversity this year but the kids are going strong and still rolling with the punches,” said head coach Nancy Williams.

The team’s first win on April 24 was a 24–7 blowout against Bellingham. That game was Blaine’s best showing at bat all season.

“Against Bellingham we just hit,” Williams said. “We hit, hit, hit.”

Pritchett went 4-5 at bat, Sonya Reyes went 3-4, Riley Weinkauf hit 2-4 and walked twice, and Taylor Miller and Mikayla Johnson each walked five times, with Johnson also getting a base hit.

Despite having a 1–11 record in league games, the team is still fighting in every game, Williams said.

“There’s just no quit with this team,” she said. “It’s hard to lose game after game, so we’re choosing to celebrate the small victories and really just keeping our heads up and taking advantage of opportunities to get better.”

At senior night on Thursday, May 10, Blaine play two games at home against Meridian, which also has a 1–11 record. The games are scheduled to start at 4:30 and 6 p.m.