It’s official – school levy passes by 52.7 percent

Results from the April 24 special election were certified by the Whatcom County Auditor on May 4.

With a turnout of 37.1 percent, voters passed Blaine school district’s $12 million, six-year capital projects and technology levy by 52.7 percent – to pass, the levy required a 50 percent ‘yes’ vote.

The levy will cost taxpayers 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value per year. Starting in 2019 and through 2024, the school district will collect approximately $2 million each year as a result of the levy.

The money will pay for a number of new and replacement projects, such as the purchase of property to build a school in Birch Bay; the construction of a new grandstand at the football stadium; and the installation of field turf inside the high school track.

Taxpayers will only see a tax increase of 5 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value in 2019 due to the school district’s maintenance and operations levy dropping by 46 cents.

Information session scheduled

The public can hear more about construction of a new grandstand at the football stadium at an information session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15 at the Blaine school district office. The project is set to be completed in August 2019.

“We hope that those with a direct interest in this project will plan to attend,” read a press release from the district. “We are greatly appreciative of the support of our collective communities for asking the completion of this project, as well as many projects to come, a reality.”