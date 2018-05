The final chances to see ‘Shoe,’ a musical production put on by the Blaine High School drama club, are 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 10 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at the new high school theater. ‘Shoe’ debuted on May 3 and addresses the challenges associated with mental illness. Tickets cost $7 at the door and the performance is not intended for younger audiences. Photo by Shari Akers