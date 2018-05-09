Blaine Harbor boating festival takes place this Saturday

By Stefanie Donahue

Boaters can learn about overboard rescue, boat electrics, marina maneuvering and much more at the SeaSkills Boating Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Blaine Harbor.

The event is hosted by the Bellingham Sail and Power Squadron (BSPS) in partnership with the Canadian Power and Sail Squadron and features a lineup of boater education classes, vendor booths, safety checks, food trucks and much more. The event is free and open to the public.

The boating festival kicks off at 10 a.m. at Blaine Marine Park. A crew of skilled experts will be on the scene to help boaters from both sides of the border dispose of expired flares. Starting at 11 a.m., guests at the event can purchase lunch from a food truck, ride the Plover ferry, get a free vessel safety check and view exhibits at the boating center. A handful of kids activities will also be available.

From 1 to 5 p.m., guests can take part in free, one-hour classes at the visitor dock. Class topics include overboard rescue, boat electrics, marina maneuver, electronic charting and anchoring.

Six people can participate in an on-the-water session at a time and they must be over age 18.

The event is supported by Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2, Blaine Chamber of Commerce, Port of Bellingham, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the city of Blaine and volunteers.

For more information, visit boatingisfun.org or call 360/332-6484.