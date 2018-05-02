Do you have the best yard and garden?

By Stefanie Donahue

If you answered ‘yes’ to that question, members of the Yard of the Week Committee want to hear from you.

May through August, the city-led committee will issue a Yard of the Week award to residents living within Blaine city limits. The award includes a certificate in addition to a yard sign and a mention in The Northern Light and on the city’s website.

“The Yard of the Week committee is excited that Blaine is blooming,” read an April 30 press release from the city. “Rhododendrons are joining a colorful array of tulips and daffodils in time for Mother’s Day.”

According to committee member and master gardener June Auld, now is the perfect time of year to fertilize rhododendrons, which thrive in acidic soil.

She said, “My mother always had the lushest rhododendrons by fertilizing them with coffee grounds and citrus peels. They also love compost as well as a commercial fertilizer for acid-loving plants.”

Participating yards and gardens must be visible from the street.

“The committee encourages nominations for yards and gardens from the community – don’t be shy about nominating your own yard,” read the press release.

To learn more, visit cityofblaine.com. To make a nomination, contact community tourism and development coordinator, Debbie Harger at dharger@cityofblaine.com or 360/543-9982.