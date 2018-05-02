Blaine High School junior takes first place in state competition

Blaine High School junior Tim Schrader took first place in the tuba division at the Washington State Solo and Ensemble Contest on April 28 at Central Washington University.

He was invited to perform after taking first place in the San Juan Music Educators Association regional solo contest in January, said Blaine High School band director Bob Gray.

“Tim Schrader is an outstanding tuba player and deserves to be recognized as the best tuba player in the state,” Gray said. “He is a determined young man and all of his hard work and preparation for Saturday’s contest has really paid off.”

To learn more about the Washington State Solo and Ensemble Contest, visit bit.ly/2rdlhdb.

Courtesy photo