BHS drama club debuts two new shows

Two one-of-a-kind shows are hitting the big stage at Blaine High School’s new theater.

The first is a musical called Shoe, which will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, May 3 to 5 and Thursday, May 10; Shoe will be also be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at the new high school theater.

Tickets cost $7 at the door and the performance is not intended for younger audiences.

The musical features an all-female cast and crew, said Blaine High School music and theater arts specialist Shari Akers, who wrote the original screenplay.

Local artists, including Heather Peterson and Gina Freeman, and students in Brian Smith’s art class, also contributed work.

Described as a “dramatic musical,” Akers said Shoe addresses the challenges associated with mental illness and is inspired by Yayoi Kusama, a Japanese contemporary artist who has dealt with severe psychological issues.

The production of Shoe is being overseen by Madison Senger to fulfill the Blaine High School senior project requirement. “I wanted something that really challenges actresses,” she said, adding her character is “very imaginative, very wild.”

Proceeds from the show will support the Blaine Fine Arts Association and future productions.

The second show is orchestrated by Blaine High School junior, Corwin Simpson and inspired by the popular television hit, ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’

Corwin will host the improv performance at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 11 at the high school theater. Prior to the show, he plans to hold a series of classes to teach fellow students about improv.

The show is free to attend, but the drama club is accepting donations at the door. Learn more at blaine.wednet.edu.