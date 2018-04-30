April 16, 11:16 a.m.: Driving with a suspended license on Bell Road.
April 16, 1:00 p.m.: Traffic complaint on Semiahmoo Drive.
April 16, 2:14 pm.: Malicious mischief on Peace Portal Drive.
April 16, 2:30 p.m.: Assist state patrol on State Route 543.
April 16, 2:45 p.m.: Theft in the third degree on Mitchell Avenue.
April 17, 5:45 p.m.: Civil matter on Martin Street.
April 17, 8:20 p.m.: Possession of drugs on Marine Drive.
April 17, 11:12 a.m.: Juvenile problem on Runge Avenue.
April 18, 3:24 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on Peace Portal Drive.
April 18, 3:55 p.m.: Missing person on 10th Street.
April 18, 8:09 p.m.: Possession of a controlled substance on 2nd Street.
April 19, 8:18 a.m.: Parking problem on Ludwick Avenue.
April 19, 12:15 p.m.: Court orders on 15th Street.
April 19, 3:25 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on Mitchell Avenue.
April 19, 7:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem on H Street.
April 19, 8:42 p.m.: Assault on Marine Drive.
April 20, 8:00 a.m.: Reportable collision on Peace Portal Drive.
April 20, 3:20 p.m.: Collision on Boblett Street.
April 20, 5:10 p.m.: Court orders on A Street.
April 20, 8:57 p.m.: Missing person on Boblett Street.
April 20, 9:20 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on 2nd Street.
April 20, 10:23 p.m.: Trespass issued on Boblett Street.
April 21, 3:51 p.m.: Shoplifting on H Street.
April 22, 1:55 a.m.: Assault on Peace Portal Drive.
April 22, 8:16 a.m.: Malicious mischief on Peace Portal Drive.
April 22, 1:18 p.m.: Assault on B Street.
April 22, 9:20 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on 2nd Street.
April 23, 8:00 a.m.: Harassment on H Street.
