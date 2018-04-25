Soccer win may land team in the playoffs

Photos and story by Oliver Lazenby

At the end of senior night on April 24, Blaine varsity soccer seniors had something to celebrate. After beating Lynden Christian 2–0, they had a winning record after a final home game for the first time.

“I just love this team. I just love playing for Blaine. It’s not easy but when the good times come it means more for a smaller school,” said Alieu Diaw, who scored both goals for Blaine.

The win, which head coach Gio Quesada called the best performance of the season, gives Blaine a 5–4–2 record in conference games and likely a spot in the playoffs. Beating Lynden Christian (4–7–1) wasn’t easy; beating Blaine would give them a shot at making it into the district tournament and the Lyncs looked determined. They matched Blaine offensively and took shots that forced Blaine goalkeeper Anthony Persse to make a few incredible saves, including one diving stop in the 20th minute that he barely got a fist on.

“I had to really reach for that one,” Persse said. “They had some really good shots, especially number 8 [Derek Kamena]”

Blaine’s big group of seniors, playing their last home game, matched Lynden Christian’s intensity. But it was anyone’s game until Blaine’s first goal in the 37th minute.

Blaine’s Miguel Magallon took control of a loose ball after a Lynden Christian throw-in and launched a shot at Lynden Christian’s goal keeper. Diaw scored on the bouncing rebound with one touch on the ball.

Blaine reinforced its lead two minutes into the second half, when Diaw headed a cross from Liam Lyons just under Lynden Christian’s crossbar.

“Liam has been amazing for us this year,” Diaw said. “He has a lot of assists.”

In its final regular season games, Blaine plays Burlington-Edison (7–3–1) on Thursday, April 26, and Lakewood (0-10-1) on Monday, April 30.

Diaw said the team is determined to finish the season with a winning record, which would be a first for Blaine soccer.

“We’re just going for that one more win so we can solidify that winning record. We want to be in the history books,” Diaw said. ”Blaine used to be a pushover, easy-win team. This year, the only conference team we’ve lost to at home is the best team in the conference, Bellingham.”