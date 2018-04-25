Smuggler’s Inn to host a second benefit

Smuggler’s Inn Bed and Breakfast, at 2480 Canada View Drive in Blaine, held a community fundraiser on April 21-22, with all proceeds going to the Surowiecki family. The family’s home, just south of Smuggler’s Inn, was lost to a fire on March 14.

Community members came together to donate household items and money for the family. Bob Boule, owner of the Smuggler’s Inn, didn’t want to say how much the two-day sale raised, but said “it went extremely well.”

In fact, people were still donating items to sell at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Boule said. He plans to host another fundraiser to benefit the Surowieckis on the weekend of May 5, he said.

“It was just one tremendous outpouring from the community and things are still coming in,” Boule said. “There are enough items for another sale.”