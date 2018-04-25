Blaine man dies in Missouri accident

Steve Lemay, owner of a broadcast and communication tower service company in Blaine, died while on the job in Fordland, Missouri this week.

Lemay, 56, was working with six other individuals on a 2,000-foot-tall television tower when it collapsed on April 19, reports The Bellingham Herald. Three of the crewmembers were injured and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Lemay owned and operated Steve Lemay, LLC at 9494 Sunrise Road in Blaine. He established the business in 2013 and, according to its website, had 25 years of experience in the tower industry.

Calls to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office were not returned by press time.