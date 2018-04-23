April 4, 3:33 p.m.: Trespass issued on C Street.
April 4, 8:15 p.m.: Driving with a suspended license on 2nd Street.
April 4,8:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem on Adelia Street.
April 4, 9:35 p.m.: Citizen assist on D Street.
April 4, 10:20 p.m.: Physical control of vehicle on Martin Street.
April 4, 7:04 p.m.: Area check on Peace Portal Drive.
April 5, 3:25 a.m.: Neighbor dispute on Martin Street.
April 5, 7:40 a.m.: Mental health concern on H Street.
April 5, 8:09 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle on H Street.
April 5, 12:34 p.m.: Trespass issued on Peace Portal Drive.
April 5, 1:56 p.m.: Shoplifting on Boblett Street.
April 5, 6:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem on Bayview Court.
April 5, 6:55 p.m.: Motor vehicle theft on E Street.
April 6, 10:03 a.m.: Dog complaint on Adelia Street.
April 6, 10:28 a.m.: Parking problem on Grant Avenue.
April 6, 2:52 p.m.: Parking problem on Ludwick Avenue.
April 6, 3:19 p.m.: Telephone harassment on Semiahmoo Parkway.
April 6, 5:40 p.m.: Shoplifting on Boblett Street.
April 7, 9:16 a.m.: Trespass issued on Peace Portal Drive.
April 7, 10:28 a.m.: Driving with a suspended license on Peace Portal Drive.
April 7, 11:33 a.m.: Stolen vehicle on Drayton Harbor Road.
April 7, 3:30 p.m.: Disturbance on 14th Street.
April 7, 3:34 p.m.: Traffic complaint on Peace Portal Drive.
April 7, 9:25 p.m.: Area check on Peace Portal Drive.
April 7, 11:37 p.m.: Assist sheriff’s office on Birch Bay Square Street.
April 8, 8:10 a.m.: Transient complaint on Peace Portal Drive.
April 8, 8:35 a.m.: Property found on Peace Portal Drive.
April 8, 12:34 p.m.: Malicious mischief on 15th Street.
