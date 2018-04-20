Save animals, clean a park and other Earth Day volunteer opportunities

By Oliver Lazenby

Earth Day is Sunday, April 22 and nonprofits, businesses and groups throughout the county are offering opportunities for volunteers to make a difference.

World Fish Migration Day Work Party

Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association (NSEA) and the Whatcom Conservation District are hosting a work party from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 21. Volunteers will pot bare-root plants to restock NSEA’s native plant nursery; the plants will later be planted along stream banks.

The work party is at NSEA’s nursery. Parking is available at Heritage Bank, at 2504 Bakerview Road in Bellingham, and a shuttle is provided to the nursery. Planting festivities include food, music and the first 200 volunteers get a free T-shirt.

For more information, go to n-sea.org.

Wander Brewing Whatcom Creek Cleanup Party

The Whatcom Creek cleanup party starts at Wander Brewing at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 21. Participants will be cleaning a section of the creek that runs alongside Wander Brewing between the Railroad Avenue Trail footbridge and the Cornwall Avenue overpass. Wander Brewing will provide gloves and trash bags, as well as discounted beers afterwards.