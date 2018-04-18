Letters to the Editor: April 19-25

The Editor:

My state property tax increase this year is 22 percent. How did that happen?

It started with the 2017 $7 billion funding reform package, the brainchild of the sponsors of 2017 House Bill 2242 that passed the state House with 66 percent of Democrats in favor (33 votes) and 70 percent of Republicans in favor (34 votes) including our own 42nd district representatives Vincent Buys and Luanne Van Werven.

Only 16 House Democrats and 10 Republicans voted against the bill. In the senate, 40 percent of Democrats (10 votes) and 91 percent of Republications (22 votes) voted in favor of the bill, including our own 42nd district state senator Doug Ericksen. Only 16 senate Democrats and two Republicans voted against.

Then our legislators refused to reverse even when they learned that their actions were based on bad advice and incompetent budget projections.

A story in The Northern Light from March 15 cited Josh Kelety, WNPA Olympia News Bureau, who reported that in February, 2018, state economists forecasted over $1 billion in additional “unforeseen revenue” flowing into government coffers over the next four years.

Senator Ericksen’s office recently updated that information – stating that, in fact, “new tax projections show Washington’s robust economy will deposit $2.3 billion more into state coffers than was expected when the school financing plan was

adopted last year.”

Why we still have people on the state payroll that can make multi-billion-dollar mistakes with our money is disturbing enough but, with the subsequent budget vote, our legislators decided to spend that extra money on their other wish list items, rather than give property owners an immediate break from unnecessary tax increases.

Both parties are guilty of fiscal irresponsibility. We the people do not need to take this kind of arrogance and ignorance from our officials. I would encourage you to help seek out new candidates to run for elected office with a view to returning fiscal responsibility to the state.

Jack H. Grant

Blaine

The Editor:

For those like me who may have missed any clarifications published about this Blaine school district ballot … I’d like to know what the amount of the levy we are really voting on.

Are we voting for a levy that is 5 cents per thousand (per year for 6 years) of a home assessed value, as stated in the “Statement For:”…or is it 51 cents per thousand (per year for 6 years) as stated in the ballot?

To me, a levy of $10 per year (for each of the 6 years) for a home assessed at $200,000, is much easier to swallow.

Lawrence Pang

Birch Bay

(Ed. note: The levy is 51 cents per thousand; however, the current existing maintenance and operations levy will drop by 46 percents per thousand for a net gain of 5 cents per thousand.)

The Editor:

Like many others, I really, really miss the police reports we used to read in The Northern Light. They were the highlight of my week. It saddens me that the interim chief feels that the long and amusing version was too much work and unnecessary. It was very necessary; it helped us all to see just what our police department does, and why we need and support them.

Reading about the caring concern the officers always showed for everyone they had contact with demonstrated how lucky we all are to have such a great police department. If the relevant names and exact locations were redacted, couldn’t someone in our community write the reports? Please, chief Knapp, consider asking your community to help with this. I like to write; I’ll volunteer!

Jennifer Plombon

Blaine

The Editor:

While I appreciate Mr. Thatcher’s thoughts in his recent letter on rejecting the proposed school levy, I respectfully disagree, especially when he – by implication – portrays the school board as having not thought this proposal through. Much work and study has gone into this proposal; I can assure him. Perhaps he should talk with superintendent Ron Spanjer.

In fact, to reject this levy because of just the one issue of possible land acquisition is to ignore several other critical needs. Especially that of campus security. The price on all of these things, including land, is rising – so let’s do it now.

Our school board and district leadership have built a quality system. Jackie and I own three houses in the district, but are more than happy to enthusiastically support this proposal and keep our schools functioning at their current high level. So please, people, vote yes on this year’s levy proposal.

Let’s not stop with the job unfinished.

Jack Kintner

Blaine

The Editor:

I voice my strong support for the proposed Blaine school levy. Ballots are due Tuesday, April 24. I ask your readers to vote yes in the special election.

I support the levy in spite of personal skepticism of any tax increases and government waste. Why? It is an economical investment that will reward our community in the future.

In full disclosure, my wife Laura was recently elected to the school board. She is a volunteer. Our family gains no financial benefit. She and the board are actually planning ahead.

The cost per property owner over the existing levy is $25 a year for a $500,000 home value, or $10 a year for a $200,000 home. That’s it – a couple dollars a month at most! What do we get for a few cups a coffee a year? A lot:

Technology – video surveillance and security upgrades to keep our children safe;

Property – investment for a future primary school in Birch Bay before prices rise;

Sports stadium – this will bring Blaine tournaments, with economic benefits;

Infrastructure repairs – much needed to make our schools appealing and competitive.

Blaine schools are funded by state property taxes and local levies. Simply put, state taxes pay the teachers’ salaries, local levies pay for the infrastructure – buildings, maintenance and new

construction.

One pot of money can’t pay for the other – that is now law in Washington. Without local levies, schools deteriorate and facilities crumble. Eventually, taxpayers will have to pay for improvements and expansion or accept dilapidated, overcrowded classrooms. Costs will go up, while our population and education needs will not shrink.

Good schools raise property values. They are an economic indicator of a good community. Families choose communities based on jobs and the quality of schools. Investors and businesses choose locations based on quality of life for employees and return on investments. Let’s make our schools a reason to choose Blaine.

Detailed levy information is available on the Blaine school district website.

Let’s invest in our children’s safety and our future; it will pay taxpayer dividends.

Please send in your Ballot by Tuesday, April 24. Vote Yes!

Jim McKinney

Blaine