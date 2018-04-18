In other sports…

Track

Led by Rani Prasad, Blaine track and field athletes had a strong showing against 29 other schools at the Mountlake Terrace Invite on April 14.

Prasad won discus with a 115-foot throw, a personal best. She also took second in shot put with a personal best throw of 40 feet, 3.5 inches.

Josie Deming placed second in javelin at 112 feet, 7 inches.

On the boys’ side, Dalton Mouw placed third in the 400 meters with a season best time of 52.63 seconds. Mouw also placed eighth in the 100 meters, fifth in the 200 meters and seventh in the 4×400 meters with Trevor Freeland, Isaiah Russ and Max Miller.

Porter Schmidt took fifth in shot put with a season record throw of 46 feet, 2 inches.

Soccer

Blaine varsity boys soccer tied Sedro-Woolley 1–1 on April 12, lost to Squalicum 4–0 on April 14 and lost to Bellingham 4–2 on April 17. They play next at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Meridian. The team has a 4–5–3 record overall.

Softball

Blaine girls varsity softball lost to Nooksack Valley 13–3 on April 12, and to Burlington-Edison 7–0 on April 17. They play next at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, at Ferndale.

Tennis

Blaine girls varsity tennis lost to Sehome 7–0 on Thursday, April 12. They play next at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, at Lakewood.