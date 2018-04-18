Don’t forget – special election ballots are due next week

If you plan to vote in the special election on Tuesday, April 24, be sure to submit your ballot on time.

Up for consideration is a $12 million, six-year capital projects and technology levy for the Blaine school district that would go into effect in 2019. If approved, the levy would cost property owners 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value.

Whether or not the levy passes, the school district’s maintenance and operations levy will decrease by 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value in 2019.

Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day at an official drop box location; mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than April 24. Mailed ballots require 50 cents of postage.

Voters can drop special election ballots off at Custer Elementary School, 7660 Custer School Road, Blaine Library, 610 3rd Street and North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

To learn more about the capital projects and technology levy, read ‘How the school levy would affect your tax bill’ (bit.ly/2H8PJMw) or ‘What would Blaine’s $12 million school levy pay for?’ (bit.ly/2vpPb3m). Both articles were published in The Northern Light and provide a detailed assessment of the levy and its impacts to property owners.

If you did not receive your ballot by Friday, April 13 or you have questions for the county auditor’s office, contact Debbie Adelstein at 360/778-5105, or the chief deputy Diana Bradrick at 360/778-5130.