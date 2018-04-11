Missing man found deceased in vehicle off H Street Road

By Stefanie Donahue

Robert Cross, a 64-year-old resident of Lynden who was reported missing last month, was found dead in his vehicle on April 7 at the 2800 block of H Street Road in Blaine, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) reported.

Cross was reported missing on March 6 by a family member who last saw him at Froberg Road and H Street Road in Lynden. Days later, WCSO notified the public of his disappearance. Along with friends and family, deputies checked areas Cross was likely to frequent, but found nothing.

Updates about the search were regularly posted to ‘Missing: Robert Cross,’ a Facebook page. The page noted that Cross had a heart condition.

On April 7, passersby discovered Cross’ body inside his 2003 GMC Yukon SUV in a field behind a residence, said WSCO undersheriff Jeff Parks. He said U.S. Customs and Border Protection searched the area during the initial stages of the investigation by helicopter and on the ground, but found no sign of Cross or his vehicle.

“Mr. Cross was turned over to the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office and further investigation into the matter continues,” Parks said. “It does not appear that any foul play was involved and he may have passed away due to natural causes.”

On behalf of the family, the following was posted to the ‘Missing: Robert Cross’ Facebook page: “We are deeply saddened to inform you that Robert’s body and vehicle have been found off the road in Blaine hidden in a field with tall brush. Thank you all for your prayers and your support. … If you’d like to help out, we could use your help taking down flyers. If you put any out, or see any around town, it would be greatly appreciated if you could take them down and dispose of them.”