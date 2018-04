Approximately 550 runners participated in the Birch Bay Road Race, which took place on April 7 in Birch Bay and featured 5K, 15K and 30K courses.

Kathryn Merrill took first place in the 5K; Paul Taylor took first place in the 15K; and Yon Yilma took first place in the 30K. Learn more at birchbayroadrace.com.

Photos by Chuck Kinzer