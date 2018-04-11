Bench dedicated as part of “No Bully Zone” program

The city of Blaine, the Healthy Youth Coalition and the Pizza Factory held a ribbon cutting at the Blaine Skate Park on April 10 to dedicate a new anti-bullying bench. The bench is part of Pizza Factory’s corporate-wide “No Bully Zone” program. “The goal is that when someone feels left out, they can sit on the bench. We’re educating kids that when they see someone sitting there, they include them, they come up to them and say, ‘Hi, would you like to come play with us?’” said Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva, who traveled from California to attend the ribbon cutting. Photo by Oliver Lazenby