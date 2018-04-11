April 12 meeting to focus on Central Business District design standards

The public can comment on a proposed zoning text amendment to building and site design regulations within the Central Business District, pictured, at a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 at city hall. Blaine Planning Commission is considering several changes, including removing the requirement for owners of property west of Peace Portal Drive to construct a portion of a proposed boardwalk when they develop their site. To learn more about the proposed amendment, visit bit.ly/2GwHXj2. Photo courtesy of the city of Blaine.