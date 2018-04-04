What you should know about preventing falls

By Jeannett Penner

Falls are very common among older adults. One in three seniors above the age of 65 and nearly one in two seniors over age 80 will fall at least once this year. Falls often have very serious consequences, including hospitalization, serious injuries and sometimes death.

Falls are the leading cause of injury deaths among older adults. They are also the most common cause of non-fatal injuries and hospital admissions for trauma.

Approximately 25 percent of people who fall suffer moderate to severe injuries such as lacerations, hip fractures and head trauma.

These injuries make it difficult to live independently and can increase the risk of early death. In older adults, falls can result in fractures to the spine, hip, forearm, leg, ankle, pelvis, upper arm and hand.

Many people who fall, even if they are not injured, develop a fear of falling. This fear can actually increase the likelihood of another fall.

A true fear of falling reduces their overall activity level which reduces their strength and balance reactions. Often, people’s walking style and technique will change due to their fear of falling. This includes taking shorter step lengths and walking more stiffly.

Are you at risk of falling?

There are many predisposing factors that can increase an individual’s likelihood of having a fall. If any of the below statements are true, you may be at risk of falling:

I have fallen in the past year. People who have fallen once are likely to fall again.

I use or have been advised to use a cane or walker to get around safely. People who have been advised to use a cane or walker may already be more likely to fall.

Sometimes I feel unsteady when I am walking. Unsteadiness or needing support while walking are signs of poor balance.

I steady myself by holding onto furniture when walking at home. This is also a sign of poor balance.

I am worried about falling. People who are worried about falling are more likely to fall.

I need to push with my hands to stand up from a chair. This is a sign of weak leg muscles, a major reason for falling.

I have some trouble stepping up onto a curb. This is also a sign of weak leg muscles.

I often have to rush to the toilet. Rushing to the bathroom, especially at night, increases your chance of falling.

I have lost some feeling in my feet. Numbness in your feet can cause stumbles and lead to falls.

I take medicine that sometimes makes me feel light-headed or more tired than usual. Side effects from medicines can sometimes increase your chance of falling.

I take medicine to help me sleep or improve my mood. These medicines can sometimes increase your chance of falling.

I often feel sad or depressed. Symptoms of depression, such as not feeling well or feeling slowed down, are linked to falls.

There are risk factors that are associated with an increased incidence of falling.

Risk factors include muscle weakness, difficulty with balance or walking, vision problems, pre-existing medical conditions that limit mobility (such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke or diabetes), conditions that cause confusion (dementia and Alzheimer’s, for example), being on more than four medications at the same time, use of an assistive walking device, environmental hazards (e.g., throw rugs, pets), difficulty completing activities of daily living and low blood pressure.

How do I prevent or reduce falls?

One of the most important things to reduce the risks of falling is to start an exercise program. Exercise programs should incorporate flexibility, endurance activities and strength and balance components.

Exercise produces so many health benefits that offset the normal process of aging. Exercise that incorporates balance retraining and challenges to your equilibrium will strengthen your balance reactions and help to reduce future falls.

Physical therapists can help prevent falls with an evaluation and development of an individualized treatment plan including exercises to improve strength, mobility and balance.

Capstone Physical Therapy has physical therapists that are experts in avoiding falls and can develop an individual exercise program to help you. Most insurance (including Medicare and Medicare type plans) will pay for sessions with a physical therapist.

Most plans require a doctor’s referral so you will need to contact your primary care provider to obtain a referral for physical therapy.

There are other environmental and medical factors that can be addressed to reduce your fall risk. Home safety is very important in reducing falls because 55 percent of falls occur in the home. Homes should be kept safe to reduce the likelihood of falls.

You should remove throw rugs, ensure walkways are well lit, move furniture to allow mobility, keep night lights on for getting out of bed at night, install grab bars in the bathrooms and entry to the home, use a raised toilet seat and/or bath bench in the shower, and keep pets out from under your feet so as to not fall over them.

If you have a walker or cane, you need to use it. Wear proper footwear as slippers and sandals can be a fall hazard. Medications should be reviewed with your primary care provider to ensure they don’t have side effects that can cause dizziness or loss of balance. You should have your vision regularly checked.

Falls can be a very common and serious hazard for older adults. However, there are actions that you can take to prevent falls. Contact Capstone Physical Therapy to schedule an evaluation to determine your individualized plan to reduce falls.

Jeannett Penner is a doctor of physical therapy, Glasgow Coma Scale and orthopedic clinical specialist at Capstone Physical Therapy, 8862 Bender Road, Ste. 101 in Lynden.